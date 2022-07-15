BTIG Research slashes price target on BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] – find out why.

BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ: BLU] slipped around -1.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.95 at the close of the session, down -11.30%. The company report on July 13, 2022 that BELLUS Health Announces Pricing of US$153 Million Public Offering in Canada and the United States.

Common Shares Priced at US$9.25 per Share.

In connection with its previously announced public offering of common shares in Canada and the United States (the “Offering”), BELLUS Health Inc. (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”) (TSX and Nasdaq: BLU) today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies, Evercore ISI and RBC Capital Markets as joint book-running managers and LifeSci Capital as lead manager (collectively, the “Underwriters”), relating to the public offering of 16,540,541 common shares. The shares are being sold at a public offering price of US$9.25 per common share. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on July 18, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option following the date hereof to purchase up to an additional 2,481,081 common shares from the Company.

BELLUS Health Inc. stock is now 11.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLU Stock saw the intraday high of $9.52 and lowest of $8.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.10, which means current price is +79.72% above from all time high which was touched on 07/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 934.92K shares, BLU reached a trading volume of 7701214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLU shares is $14.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for BELLUS Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for BELLUS Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BELLUS Health Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56922.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

How has BLU stock performed recently?

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.11. With this latest performance, BLU shares gained by 15.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.40 for BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.51, while it was recorded at 9.83 for the last single week of trading, and 7.20 for the last 200 days.

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -462737.50. BELLUS Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -445150.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.47.

BELLUS Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

Insider trade positions for BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]

There are presently around $993 million, or 88.54% of BLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLU stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 10,230,274, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 8,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.77 million in BLU stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $82.1 million in BLU stock with ownership of nearly 6.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BELLUS Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ:BLU] by around 20,530,129 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 13,310,293 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 64,612,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,453,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLU stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,228,265 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 9,134,810 shares during the same period.