Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] fell -16.71% so far this year. What now?

Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRA] closed the trading session at $3.24 on 07/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.22, while the highest price level was $3.92. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Walmart to Begin Selling Biomerica’s Aware® Breast Self Exam.

Simple at-home device to increase sensitivity in breast self exams.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.71 percent and weekly performance of 11.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.47K shares, BMRA reached to a volume of 15244145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]:

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Biomerica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Biomerica Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biomerica Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMRA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BMRA stock trade performance evaluation

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.34. With this latest performance, BMRA shares dropped by -4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 4.14 for the last 200 days.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.60 and a Gross Margin at +6.90. Biomerica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.86.

Return on Total Capital for BMRA is now -48.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.55. Additionally, BMRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] managed to generate an average of -$132,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Biomerica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 19.80% of BMRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMRA stocks are: GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,169,841, which is approximately 6.101% of the company’s market cap and around 15.59% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 545,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 million in BMRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.55 million in BMRA stock with ownership of nearly 0.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biomerica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ:BMRA] by around 190,158 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 70,314 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,259,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,519,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMRA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,713 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,000 shares during the same period.