Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS] is 0.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [NYSE: AUS] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Wynn Resorts and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I Mutually Agree to Terminate Wynn Interactive Business Combination Agreement.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts”) and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE: AUS.U) (“Austerlitz I”) today announced that the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger, which contemplated the combination of Austerlitz I and Wynn Interactive Ltd. (“Wynn Interactive”), a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts. The termination is effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005447/en/.

A sum of 2553572 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 779.19K shares. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I shares reached a high of $9.78 and dropped to a low of $9.76 until finishing in the latest session at $9.77.

Guru’s Opinion on Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUS in the course of the last twelve months was 1374.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

AUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, AUS shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.29 for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 9.77 for the last single week of trading, and 9.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $648 million, or 97.80% of AUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,614,096, which is approximately 0.148% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP, holding 3,216,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.43 million in AUS stocks shares; and HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $26.87 million in AUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [NYSE:AUS] by around 7,966,064 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 7,666,553 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 50,723,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,355,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,631,715 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,752,357 shares during the same period.