Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] is -4.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] loss -3.94% on the last trading session, reaching $42.47 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Report 2022 Second Quarter Results on July 27, 2022.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] today announced that it expects to release its 2022 second quarter results after the close of regular stock market hours on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

A live webcast of this call will be available via the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://www.archgroup.com/investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. represents 374.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.07 billion with the latest information. ACGL stock price has been found in the range of $42.105 to $43.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, ACGL reached a trading volume of 2275770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

UBS have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.06.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, ACGL shares dropped by -3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.36 for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.44, while it was recorded at 43.98 for the last single week of trading, and 44.94 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.71.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. go to 49.25%.

There are presently around $14,630 million, or 90.30% of ACGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACGL stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 34,794,157, which is approximately -5.154% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,253,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in ACGL stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $950.79 million in ACGL stock with ownership of nearly -0.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arch Capital Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL] by around 17,988,050 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 20,406,216 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 292,534,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,929,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACGL stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,884,541 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,013,364 shares during the same period.