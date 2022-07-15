Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is -32.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] slipped around -1.63 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $48.67 at the close of the session, down -3.24%. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Pegasus Merger Co. Announces Completion of Consent Solicitations, Amendment of Tender Offers and Termination of Change of Control Offers.

Pegasus Merger Co., an affiliate of certain investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc., announced today that, according to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Information and Tender Agent for the Company’s previously announced cash tender offers (together, the “Tender Offer”) and consent solicitations (together, the “Consent Solicitation”), as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 12, 2022, the Company had received tenders and consents from holders of $766,221,000 in aggregate principal amount of Tenneco Inc.’s (“Tenneco”) outstanding 5.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the “5.125% Notes”), representing approximately 95.78% of the total outstanding principal amount of the 5.125% Notes, and tenders and consents from holders of $489,332,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the “7.875% Notes” and together with the 5.125% Notes, the “Notes”), representing approximately 97.87% of the total outstanding principal amount of the 7.875% Notes.

As a result, Tenneco and the trustee under each applicable indenture executed supplemental indentures relating to the 5.125% Notes and the 7.875% Notes, respectively, on July 12, 2022 (together, the “Supplemental Indentures”) to effect the Proposed Amendments. The Proposed Amendments eliminate the requirement to make a “Change of Control Offer” in connection with Tenneco’s proposed merger with the Company (the “Merger”) and make certain other customary changes for a privately-held company to the “Change of Control” provisions in the indentures governing the Notes. Each Supplemental Indenture provides that the Proposed Amendments will not become operative unless and until the 5.125% Notes or the 7.875% Notes, as applicable, representing at least a majority in aggregate principal amount of the respective Notes are accepted for purchase by the Company pursuant to the terms of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Apollo Global Management Inc. stock is now -32.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APO Stock saw the intraday high of $49.33 and lowest of $47.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.07, which means current price is +5.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 2736981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $71.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on APO stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for APO shares from 61 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.23.

How has APO stock performed recently?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.96. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.34 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.89, while it was recorded at 50.39 for the last single week of trading, and 63.54 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +138.03 and a Gross Margin at +99.24. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 20.29%.

Insider trade positions for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

There are presently around $15,483 million, or 53.40% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,374,072, which is approximately 10.772% of the company’s market cap and around 16.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31,006,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.22 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly -4.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 62,483,696 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 139,840,742 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 105,489,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,813,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,100,649 shares, while 180 institutional investors sold positions of 100,284,479 shares during the same period.