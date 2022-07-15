Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Revenue clocked in at $10.03 billion, down -48.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] loss -6.33% or -0.56 points to close at $8.28 with a heavy trading volume of 4612018 shares. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Optimum and Suddenlink Boost Broadband Speeds as part of Affordable Connectivity Program, Now Providing 300 Mbps Speeds for Free.

Optimum and Suddenlink, brands of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), today announce that households that enroll in the Federal Government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) can receive 300 Mbps home internet service at no cost after the program’s up to $30 monthly credit is applied. Previously, the company offered a 100 Mbps internet service free for eligible customers, now tripling the speeds as part of this program. Altice USA was one of 20 internet providers recognized earlier this year by the White House for delivering high-speed broadband at no cost to low-income American families.

This plan delivers high-speed internet service to support online activities like web browsing, streaming, and gaming on multiple devices across the home. The pricing of the 300 Mbps internet plan is inclusive of all equipment, taxes and fees, meaning the service is completely free for all households who are eligible for and enroll in the ACP and apply the $30 monthly credit. Eligible households can also apply the monthly ACP credit (which is up to $75 for qualifying households on Tribal Lands) to any other Optimum or Suddenlink broadband plan. In addition, new customers who sign up for the service will also receive a $50 Visa® Prepaid Card and a WiFi 6 Gateway and WiFi extender included.

It opened the trading session at $8.76, the shares rose to $8.76 and dropped to $7.955, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATUS points out that the company has recorded -48.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, ATUS reached to a volume of 4612018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $15.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $25 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for ATUS stock

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.51. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.23 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.79, while it was recorded at 8.70 for the last single week of trading, and 13.51 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to -6.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

There are presently around $2,316 million, or 58.10% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 27,554,566, which is approximately 35.017% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,253,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.72 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $180.48 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 62,458,579 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 42,554,184 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 157,029,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,042,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,680,696 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 18,944,897 shares during the same period.