ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] fell -20.73% so far this year. What now?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] traded at a high on 07/13/22, posting a 5.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.66. The company report on June 21, 2022 that ZIM and Data Science Consulting Group (DSG) Announce the Closing of a $6 Million Investment by ZIM in DSG.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) and Data Science Consulting Group (DSG), a leading technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) based products, solutions and services, announced today that they have closed a $6 million Series A financing round whereby ZIM made a capital investment in DSG, which constitutes the first major equity investment in DSG.

DSG expects to use the proceeds of this ZIM investment to, among others, bolster the development of e-volve, its holistic AI governance and decisioning management system, and to expand its operations and presence to additional territories around the globe. This investment is concluded following a successful commercial collaboration between ZIM and DSG in the creation of a center of excellence for the development of AI tools for the maritime shipping industry.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5687285 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at 4.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.99%.

The market cap for ZIM stock reached $5.52 billion, with 119.91 million shares outstanding and 79.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 5687285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $77.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $43.60 to $53.30. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46.02, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has ZIM stock performed recently?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.96. With this latest performance, ZIM shares dropped by -10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.94 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.62, while it was recorded at 44.69 for the last single week of trading, and 58.83 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.02 and a Gross Margin at +56.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 190.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 73.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]

There are presently around $2,093 million, or 38.90% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,772,902, which is approximately 0.212% of the company’s market cap and around 34.02% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,062,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.38 million in ZIM stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $152.43 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly 123.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 15,735,531 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 15,066,853 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 16,341,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,144,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,065,764 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,969,226 shares during the same period.