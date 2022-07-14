XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [XRTX] Is Currently 48.36 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: XRTX] traded at a high on 07/13/22, posting a 48.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.81. The company report on July 13, 2022 that XORTX Announces Positive Topline Results from Pharmacokinetics Bridging Clinical Trial.

Clinical Trial Shows Substantially Improved Bioavailiability.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (“XORTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRTX | TSXV: XRTX | Frankfurt: ANU), a late stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce positive topline results from Part 1 of the three part Pharmacokinetics Bridging Study – XRX-OXY-101 (“PK Clinical Trial”) – showing a substantial increase in oral bioavailability of two versions of XORTX’s proprietary oxypurinol formulation compared to a control formulation. In addition, accompanying the improved bioavailability findings in Part 1 of the PK Clinical Trial was a clean safety and pharmacologic profile with no drug related adverse or serious adverse events related to oral administration of oxypurinol.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23154638 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XORTX Therapeutics Inc. stands at 14.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.12%.

The market cap for XRTX stock reached $31.24 million, with 12.99 million shares outstanding and 12.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 115.89K shares, XRTX reached a trading volume of 23154638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [XRTX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76.

How has XRTX stock performed recently?

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [XRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.96. With this latest performance, XRTX shares gained by 17.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.98 for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [XRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4307, while it was recorded at 1.3739 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0536 for the last 200 days.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [XRTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.40 and a Current Ratio set at 19.40.

Insider trade positions for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [XRTX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.34% of XRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRTX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 29,214, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.36% of the total institutional ownership; CIBC WORLD MARKET INC., holding 22,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in XRTX stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $15000.0 in XRTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:XRTX] by around 44,963 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 24,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRTX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,229 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.