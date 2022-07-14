why WidePoint Corporation [WYY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.00

WidePoint Corporation [AMEX: WYY] gained 15.25% on the last trading session, reaching $2.72 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2022 that WidePoint Awarded $73.4 Million Task Order by the United States Coast Guard for Cellular Wireless Managed Services.

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Digital Billing & Analytics, and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced today a new Task Order award from the U.S. Coast Guard under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cellular Wireless Management Services 2.0 BPA. The new Task Order award includes a total period of performance of May 1, 2022 through October 31, 2026 with a total ceiling of $73.4 million if all periods are exercised. The Task Order has an obligated base period of performance of six months with funding of $7.9 million.

Jin Kang, WidePoint’s CEO, stated: “WidePoint is excited to see our work with the U.S. Coast Guard extended until October 2026. We remain committed to ensuring that the U.S. Coast Guard and other DHS components utilizing the DHS CWMS 2.0 IDIQ contract achieve increased accountability, operational efficiency and maximizing resource investment.”.

WidePoint Corporation represents 8.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.98 million with the latest information. WYY stock price has been found in the range of $2.51 to $2.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.18K shares, WYY reached a trading volume of 3535601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYY shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for WidePoint Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WidePoint Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for WYY in the course of the last twelve months was 114.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

WidePoint Corporation [WYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.24. With this latest performance, WYY shares dropped by -3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for WidePoint Corporation [WYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 3.91 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WidePoint Corporation [WYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.70 and a Gross Margin at +17.56. WidePoint Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.37.

WidePoint Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WidePoint Corporation go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.00% of WYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 356,685, which is approximately -0.358% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; HUSSMAN STRATEGIC ADVISORS, INC., holding 117,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in WYY stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.26 million in WYY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WidePoint Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in WidePoint Corporation [AMEX:WYY] by around 39,416 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 80,631 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 925,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,045,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,978 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 53,024 shares during the same period.