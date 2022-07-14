why Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.79

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] slipped around -0.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.89 at the close of the session, down -3.51%. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) (“Blue Owl”) today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022 before market open. Blue Owl invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 4 to discuss its results.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock is now -33.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OWL Stock saw the intraday high of $10.135 and lowest of $9.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.89, which means current price is +1.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 3414292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $15.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 50.11.

How has OWL stock performed recently?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -13.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.09 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.23, while it was recorded at 10.30 for the last single week of trading, and 13.42 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.12 and a Gross Margin at +85.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

Earnings analysis for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 44.20%.

Insider trade positions for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]

There are presently around $3,556 million, or 86.30% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 50,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 48,934,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $501.57 million in OWL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $417.87 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly 3.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 24,074,328 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 25,579,976 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 297,272,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,926,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,752,443 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 8,703,261 shares during the same period.