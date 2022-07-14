Wells Fargo lifts Fastenal Company [FAST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] traded at a low on 07/12/22, posting a -1.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $49.99. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend and New Share Repurchase Authorization.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.31 per share to be paid in cash on August 24, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2022. Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.

Fastenal began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011. In addition to these regular dividend payments, Fastenal has previously paid special one-time dividends in December 2008, December 2012, and December 2020. Our board of directors currently intends to continue paying quarterly dividends, though all future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors, such as income tax rates related to dividends at that time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4684093 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fastenal Company stands at 1.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.45%.

The market cap for FAST stock reached $28.86 billion, with 575.56 million shares outstanding and 574.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 4684093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $56.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $50 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on FAST stock. On June 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FAST shares from 53 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Fastenal Company [FAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.05 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.95, while it was recorded at 50.47 for the last single week of trading, and 55.99 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.25 and a Gross Margin at +43.54. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.39.

Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

There are presently around $22,950 million, or 78.90% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,565,691, which is approximately 2.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,254,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in FAST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.38 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly -3.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 469 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 28,245,098 shares. Additionally, 445 investors decreased positions by around 22,391,321 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 403,828,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,464,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,631,639 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,796,672 shares during the same period.