Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.35 at the close of the session, up 0.60%. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s second quarter 2022 results.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock is now -53.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBM Stock saw the intraday high of $3.41 and lowest of $3.185 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.75, which means current price is +5.18% above from all time high which was touched on 03/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, HBM reached a trading volume of 2852023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]?

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has HBM stock performed recently?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.38. With this latest performance, HBM shares dropped by -38.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.80 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 3.58 for the last single week of trading, and 6.75 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.20 and a Gross Margin at +18.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.20.

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]

There are presently around $581 million, or 67.60% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: WATERTON GLOBAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 43,855,287, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 31,076,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.48 million in HBM stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $47.69 million in HBM stock with ownership of nearly -6.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM] by around 16,970,756 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 8,767,829 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 148,883,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,621,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBM stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,957,379 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,195,523 shares during the same period.