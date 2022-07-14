Wall Street Analyst Initiated Compass Inc. [COMP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] price plunged by -0.23 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Compass Appoints Dawanna Williams, Founder and Managing Principal of Dabar Development Partners, to Board of Directors.

Williams brings extensive real estate industry expertise to the company’s board of directors.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced the appointment of Dawanna Williams to its board of directors effective July 1, 2022. Williams currently serves as Founder and Managing Principal of Dabar Development Partners.

A sum of 2867126 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.92M shares. Compass Inc. shares reached a high of $4.34 and dropped to a low of $3.94 until finishing in the latest session at $4.25.

The one-year COMP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.41. The average equity rating for COMP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Compass Inc. [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $7.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Compass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on COMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

COMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Compass Inc. [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, COMP shares dropped by -20.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 8.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Compass Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc. [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.97 and a Gross Margin at +10.83. Compass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.22.

Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Compass Inc. [COMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,179 million, or 64.60% of COMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 132,365,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT, holding 19,763,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.19 million in COMP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $75.22 million in COMP stock with ownership of nearly 1.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Compass Inc. [NYSE:COMP] by around 33,894,780 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 15,326,269 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 227,545,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,766,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMP stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,414,159 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,279,519 shares during the same period.