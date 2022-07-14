Wall Street Analyst Downgrade NuCana plc [NCNA]. What else is Wall St. saying

NuCana plc [NASDAQ: NCNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 41.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 109.48%. The company report on July 11, 2022 that German Court Rules that Gilead’s Sofosbuvir Infringes NuCana’s ‘190 Patent.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) announced that, following a comprehensive hearing on May 17, 2022, the Regional Court of Dusseldorf (the “Court”) issued a judgement on July 7, 2022 that Gilead Sciences Ireland UC and Gilead Sciences GmbH (together, “Gilead”) infringe NuCana’s composition of matter claims in European Patent 2955190 (the “’190 patent”) through their sales of Sovaldi®, Harvoni®, Vosevi® and Epclusa® in Germany.

This judgement follows Gilead’s unsuccessful challenge to the validity of NuCana’s ‘190 patent at the Opposition Division of the European Patent Office in 2021. By reference to the appeal pending before the EPO, Gilead also attempted to challenge the validity of the ‘190 patent in the German litigation. However, the Court rejected each and every one of Gilead’s claims and fully endorsed the decision by the Opposition Division.

Over the last 12 months, NCNA stock dropped by -45.85%. The one-year NuCana plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.19. The average equity rating for NCNA stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $65.27 million, with 52.18 million shares outstanding and 51.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 164.20K shares, NCNA stock reached a trading volume of 2988755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NuCana plc [NCNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCNA shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for NuCana plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for NuCana plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuCana plc is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

NCNA Stock Performance Analysis:

NuCana plc [NCNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 109.48. With this latest performance, NCNA shares gained by 101.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.94 for NuCana plc [NCNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6800, while it was recorded at 0.9040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7947 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NuCana plc Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.19.

NuCana plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

NuCana plc [NCNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 29.80% of NCNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCNA stocks are: SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 7,999,999, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,659,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 million in NCNA stocks shares; and ABINGWORTH LLP, currently with $3.23 million in NCNA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in NuCana plc [NASDAQ:NCNA] by around 463,038 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 4,190,303 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 12,785,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,438,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCNA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 87,066 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,437,374 shares during the same period.