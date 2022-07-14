Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] traded at a high on 07/13/22, posting a 0.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $63.11. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Builders FirstSource to Host Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”) will hold a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 1, 2022, to discuss the Company’s financial results and other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Dave Flitman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Jackson, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing its financial results will be made available at 6:00 a.m. Central Time prior to the market open on Monday, August 1, 2022, in the Investors section of the Builders FirstSource website at www.bldr.com.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 800-225-9448 (U.S. and Canada) and 203-518-9708 (international), Conference ID: BLDRQ222. A replay of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Central Time through Monday, August 8, 2022. To access the replay, please 800-695-2185 (U.S. and Canada) and 402-530-9028 (international) and refer to pass code BLDRQ222. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the Company’s website at www.bldr.com under the Investors section. The online archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2669247 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Builders FirstSource Inc. stands at 3.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.82%.

The market cap for BLDR stock reached $10.86 billion, with 177.12 million shares outstanding and 170.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 2669247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $95.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $56, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has BLDR stock performed recently?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.58 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.83, while it was recorded at 61.37 for the last single week of trading, and 66.67 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.27 and a Gross Margin at +28.68. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.18.

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Insider trade positions for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

There are presently around $10,839 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,612,282, which is approximately -5.863% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,422,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in BLDR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $815.65 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -27.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 17,951,200 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 24,815,345 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 130,629,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,395,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,168,175 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,918,329 shares during the same period.