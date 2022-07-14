Versus Systems Inc. [VS] is -74.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VS] gained 15.21% or 0.07 points to close at $0.54 with a heavy trading volume of 7695615 shares. The company report on June 17, 2022 that Versus Systems Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) today announced that the Company received written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on June 14, 2022, that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares for the 30 consecutive business days from May 2, 2022 to June 13, 2022, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

It opened the trading session at $0.6935, the shares rose to $0.72 and dropped to $0.481, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VS points out that the company has recorded -73.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 102.61K shares, VS reached to a volume of 7695615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Versus Systems Inc. [VS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VS shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Versus Systems Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for VS stock

Versus Systems Inc. [VS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.30. With this latest performance, VS shares dropped by -19.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.21 for Versus Systems Inc. [VS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6086, while it was recorded at 0.4731 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8938 for the last 200 days.

Versus Systems Inc. [VS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Versus Systems Inc. [VS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1852.78. Versus Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1873.29.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -119.28.

Versus Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Versus Systems Inc. [VS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 17.40% of VS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VS stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 1,797,011, which is approximately 105.061% of the company’s market cap and around 13.29% of the total institutional ownership; VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 187,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88000.0 in VS stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $73000.0 in VS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Versus Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VS] by around 1,283,245 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 69,628 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 842,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,195,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 361,860 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 60,831 shares during the same period.