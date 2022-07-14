UBS lifts Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $26.76 during the day while it closed the day at $26.53. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Albertsons Companies Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended June 18, 2022, before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. ACI will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be available at the following address by accessing the “Events & Presentations” link included therein:.

Albertsons Companies Inc. stock has also loss -1.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACI stock has declined by -23.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.83% and lost -12.12% year-on date.

The market cap for ACI stock reached $14.25 billion, with 482.20 million shares outstanding and 334.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 2668890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $35.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $35 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACI stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACI shares from 30 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ACI stock trade performance evaluation

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.16 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.01, while it was recorded at 26.76 for the last single week of trading, and 30.97 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.51 and a Gross Margin at +26.69. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 0.06%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,827 million, or 55.80% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in ACI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $196.28 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 246.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 29,214,235 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 21,875,142 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 244,276,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,366,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,348,510 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,423,994 shares during the same period.