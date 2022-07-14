The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] is -23.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] traded at a low on 07/13/22, posting a -1.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $154.31. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Harris Williams Advises Prima Solutions on the Sale of Prima XL to Duck Creek Technologies.

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Prima Solutions on the sale of Prima XL, France-based Prima Solutions’ flagship commercial reinsurance technology solution, to Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT; Duck Creek), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance. The transaction terms also include an agreement to sell Prima Compliance for Solvency II, a compliance solution which Duck Creek intends to continue offering in the French marketplace. The transaction was led by Julien Oussadon and Luke Clifford of the Harris Williams Technology Group.

“The combination of Prima XL with Duck Creek’s large customer base presents strong cross-sell opportunities and creates a powerful global platform of scale in the reinsurance software space,” said Julien Oussadon, a managing director at Harris Williams.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3061729 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stands at 2.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.78%.

The market cap for PNC stock reached $64.19 billion, with 420.00 million shares outstanding and 407.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 3061729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $197.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $220 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on PNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 4.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 135.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.15.

How has PNC stock performed recently?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, PNC shares dropped by -2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.60 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.50, while it was recorded at 159.06 for the last single week of trading, and 190.09 for the last 200 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.94. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to -4.02%.

Insider trade positions for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

There are presently around $53,423 million, or 85.70% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,277,399, which is approximately 0.946% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,563,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.8 billion in PNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.09 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly -0.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 700 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 16,481,806 shares. Additionally, 606 investors decreased positions by around 28,008,445 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 295,590,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,081,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,691,976 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 716,983 shares during the same period.