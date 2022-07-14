The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Is Currently -0.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] loss -0.18% on the last trading session, reaching $27.95 price per share at the time. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Not Surprised, Not Delighted: Only a Third of Customers are Happy with their Brand Relationships.

R/GA’s latest research report uncovers the six brand attributes that outweigh “surprise and delight” in keeping customers satisfied.

Published today, R/GA’s latest Brand Relationship Design report shows that despite marketers’ shift to a focus on retention, just over a third (35%) of customers are completely satisfied with their brand relationships.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. represents 394.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.89 billion with the latest information. IPG stock price has been found in the range of $27.705 to $28.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 4218406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $34.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on IPG stock. On March 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IPG shares from 47 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for IPG stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.23 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.05, while it was recorded at 27.87 for the last single week of trading, and 34.56 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +15.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 5.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

There are presently around $10,913 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,707,617, which is approximately 2.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,519,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $941.72 million in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -13.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 29,009,911 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 31,526,715 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 329,208,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,745,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,907,476 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,765,341 shares during the same period.