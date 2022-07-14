Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] Stock trading around $17.69 per share: What’s Next?

Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ: SSYS] jumped around 0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.69 at the close of the session, up 1.09%. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The Company plans to hold the conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Web site at investors.stratasys.com; or directly at the following web address:.

Stratasys Ltd. stock is now -27.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SSYS Stock saw the intraday high of $18.17 and lowest of $16.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.83, which means current price is +11.54% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 848.28K shares, SSYS reached a trading volume of 4693610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSYS shares is $25.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Stratasys Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Stratasys Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $42, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on SSYS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stratasys Ltd. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40.

How has SSYS stock performed recently?

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.20. With this latest performance, SSYS shares dropped by -1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.83 for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.59, while it was recorded at 17.57 for the last single week of trading, and 23.65 for the last 200 days.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Stratasys Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stratasys Ltd. go to 33.00%.

Insider trade positions for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]

There are presently around $953 million, or 74.60% of SSYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSYS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,173,499, which is approximately 5.256% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 4,234,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.11 million in SSYS stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $74.11 million in SSYS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stratasys Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ:SSYS] by around 9,640,489 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 4,074,329 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 40,716,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,430,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSYS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,081,844 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 649,719 shares during the same period.