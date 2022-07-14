Stifel lifts Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] traded at a low on 07/13/22, posting a -4.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.01. The company report on July 12, 2022 that HYCROFT APPOINTS ALEX DAVIDSON AS VICE PRESIDENT, EXPLORATION.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or the “Company”), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex B. Davidson to the position of Vice President, Exploration.

Mr. Davidson is a highly experienced geologist with more than 25 years of open-pit and underground operating expertise. Having spent over a decade with Newmont Corporation, Mr. Davidson held numerous senior geology roles, managed robust exploration drill programs and managed all geology related aspects of the numerous mines including ore control, mine design and risk mitigation and geologic modeling. Mr. Davidson also implemented many safety initiatives and new technologies for continuous improvement. Most recently, Mr. Davidson joined Nevada Gold Mines, a Joint Venture company between Barrick Gold Corporation and Newmont Corporation in Nevada, formed in 2019. At Nevada Gold Mines, Mr. Davidson worked extensively throughout the Carlin Trend, Turquoise Ridge district, responsible for the geologic teams on nearly a dozen Nevada based operating mines, as well as mentoring geology teams in the Cortez district. Earlier in his career, Mr. Davidson was the senior geologist and mine planning engineer for Rio Tinto at its Boron Operations in California and Greens Creek Mine in Alaska. In addition, Mr. Davidson worked for Hecla Mining on the past producing high-grade Rosebud Mine in Winnemucca, NV which is located within the Hycroft Mine land position.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2954039 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at 8.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.10%.

The market cap for HYMC stock reached $186.24 million, with 81.20 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.43M shares, HYMC reached a trading volume of 2954039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYMC shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

How has HYMC stock performed recently?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.85. With this latest performance, HYMC shares dropped by -25.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.53 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2690, while it was recorded at 1.0380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1268 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.35 and a Gross Margin at -47.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.98.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Insider trade positions for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]

There are presently around $36 million, or 17.30% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 24,394,846, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,509,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 million in HYMC stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $1.24 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 6,199,057 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 22,558,782 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,383,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,141,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,403,858 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 22,490,084 shares during the same period.