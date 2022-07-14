Snow Lake Resources Ltd. [LITM] is -59.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. [NASDAQ: LITM] closed the trading session at $2.33 on 07/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.20, while the highest price level was $2.70. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Snow Lake Lithium Announces CFO Transition.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d

Mr. Miranda has served as Snow Lake’s Chief Financial Officer since February 2021 and provided integral financial leadership to the Company through its initial public offering in November 2021. Mr. Miranda is departing the Company to pursue other opportunities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.55 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -49.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -60.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 398.55K shares, LITM reached to a volume of 2673965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Snow Lake Resources Ltd. [LITM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

LITM stock trade performance evaluation

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. [LITM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, LITM shares dropped by -49.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.37% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.52 for Snow Lake Resources Ltd. [LITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. [LITM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.70 and a Current Ratio set at 15.70.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. [LITM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.40% of LITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LITM stocks are: AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 200,000, which is approximately 50.943% of the company’s market cap and around 65.87% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 102,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in LITM stocks shares; and LYNWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $0.12 million in LITM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. [NASDAQ:LITM] by around 190,358 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 217,988 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 27,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 435,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LITM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 122,858 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 129,088 shares during the same period.