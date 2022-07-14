Realty Income Corporation [O] Stock trading around $68.05 per share: What’s Next?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] price plunged by -1.89 percent to reach at -$1.31. The company report on July 12, 2022 that 625th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared by Realty Income.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 625th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2475 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.97 per share, is payable on August 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for August’s dividend is July 29, 2022.

About Realty IncomeRealty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 11,200 real estate properties owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 625 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 53-year operating history and increased the dividend 116 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

A sum of 3331207 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.09M shares. Realty Income Corporation shares reached a high of $69.24 and dropped to a low of $68.03 until finishing in the latest session at $68.05.

The one-year O stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.27. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $75.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 212.86.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.37, while it was recorded at 68.95 for the last single week of trading, and 68.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realty Income Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.23 and a Gross Margin at +50.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

O Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 14.10%.

Realty Income Corporation [O] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,324 million, or 78.80% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,842,978, which is approximately 3.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,378,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.7 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.15 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 8.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 606 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 30,470,525 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 22,281,576 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 413,284,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 466,036,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,602,958 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,378,536 shares during the same period.