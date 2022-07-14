Polestar Automotive Holding UK [PSNY] fell -13.50% so far this year. What now?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK [NASDAQ: PSNY] gained 1.50% on the last trading session, reaching $10.12 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Polestar Cars Reports 125% Sales Increase for First Half of 2022 and Reaffirms Sales Guidance for Full Year.

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY), the premium electric performance car company, announces a robust performance for the first half of 2022 with record deliveries and a very strong order book. Continued development in existing and new markets is driving substantial growth in customer demand.

PSNY stock price has been found in the range of $9.89 to $10.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, PSNY reached a trading volume of 5499955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for PSNY stock

Polestar Automotive Holding UK [PSNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, PSNY shares gained by 1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 9.95 for the last single week of trading, and 11.04 for the last 200 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK [PSNY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.44.

An analysis of insider ownership at Polestar Automotive Holding UK [PSNY]

32 institutional holders increased their position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK [NASDAQ:PSNY] by around 5,412,771 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 9,638,517 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 6,182,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,233,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNY stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,288,262 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,663,009 shares during the same period.