Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] Revenue clocked in at $6.19 billion, down -42.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] price surged by 0.57 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Penn National Gaming to Report Second Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 4.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) announced today that it will release its 2022 second quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 4, 2022 followed by a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 415/226-5361; please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call at www.pngaming.com; allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. A replay of the call can be accessed for thirty days at www.pngaming.com.

A sum of 2809112 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.28M shares. Penn National Gaming Inc. shares reached a high of $30.24 and dropped to a low of $28.34 until finishing in the latest session at $30.00.

The one-year PENN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.57. The average equity rating for PENN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $54.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $51, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on PENN stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PENN shares from 34 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

PENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.73 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.48, while it was recorded at 30.21 for the last single week of trading, and 46.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Penn National Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.86. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.31.

Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PENN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penn National Gaming Inc. go to 4.60%.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,913 million, or 79.60% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19,426,606, which is approximately -3.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,861,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $532.82 million in PENN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $474.81 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 5.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 11,822,645 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 17,435,825 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 101,922,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,181,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,903,362 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,908,631 shares during the same period.