Oppenheimer lifts Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] closed the trading session at $9.80 on 07/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.78, while the highest price level was $10.75. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Vertex Energy Announces COO Succession Plan.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it has named energy industry veteran James Rhame as Chief Operating Officer of Vertex, effective June 10, 2022. Mr. Rhame will succeed John Strickland, who will transition into the newly created role of Vice President, Black Oil Operations, reporting to Mr. Rhame, while continuing to provide both support and advisory to the Company.

Mr. Rhame brings more than 40 years of refining and petrochemical management experience, most recently having served as Vice President and General Manager for Motiva Chemical, where he led the integration of the chemicals business into Motiva Enterprises. Mr. Rhame spent nearly ten years with Flint Hills Resources, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koch Industries, where he served in various senior leadership positions, including Vice President of Olefins and Polymers. Prior to Flint Hills, Mr. Rhame worked with Shell for more than 23 years, where he was involved in several roles supporting its downstream operations, including Production Manager of the Port Arthur Motiva Refinery, the largest producer of fuels and base oils in the United States. Mr. Rhame also provided managerial support to Shell during their ownership of the Mobile refinery, which was acquired by Vertex in April 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 116.34 percent and weekly performance of -3.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 93.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -38.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, VTNR reached to a volume of 2868018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $22.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on VTNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

VTNR stock trade performance evaluation

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -38.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.00 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.90, while it was recorded at 10.80 for the last single week of trading, and 7.63 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.51 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.80.

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $253 million, or 36.20% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 2,402,902, which is approximately -4.072% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; TRELLUS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,126,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.83 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.43 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly -2.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 7,980,905 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 6,187,870 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 9,368,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,536,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,384,358 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,309,147 shares during the same period.