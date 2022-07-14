MKM Partners slashes price target on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] – find out why.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] closed the trading session at $182.37 on 07/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $177.55, while the highest price level was $183.77. The company report on June 24, 2022 that LOWE’S RELEASES 2021 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT.

Company beats 2025 goal by achieving 42 percent greenhouse gas emissions reduction; invested $10 million and completed 100 community impact projects through ‘100 Hometowns’ centennial initiative.

Lowe’s published its 2021 Corporate Responsibility report today, detailing the company’s goals and progress in three key areas: people and communities, product sustainability and operational excellence. This year’s report, the company’s 19th, reiterates Lowe’s commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.45 percent and weekly performance of 1.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, LOW reached to a volume of 2926246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $238.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $240 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $250 to $240, while UBS kept a Buy rating on LOW stock. On May 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LOW shares from 283 to 237.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 5.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 24.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.91, while it was recorded at 181.34 for the last single week of trading, and 218.50 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 11.70%.

There are presently around $89,619 million, or 79.50% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,206,471, which is approximately -0.851% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,259,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.19 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.21 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -6.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 993 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 26,419,937 shares. Additionally, 1,188 investors decreased positions by around 32,181,981 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 436,529,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,131,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,974,859 shares, while 208 institutional investors sold positions of 4,150,805 shares during the same period.