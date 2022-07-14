Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] Stock trading around $2.34 per share: What’s Next?

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MFG] price surged by 0.86 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on July 3, 2022 that Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces that it filed an annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 1, 2022.

A copy of the Form 20-F annual report can be obtained at https://www.mizuhogroup.com/investors/financial-information/sec/form20f. Holders of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. American Depository Receipts may request a complimentary hard copy of the completed audited financial statements by emailing twenty.f@mizuhofg.co.jp and including:.

A sum of 3506638 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.67M shares. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $2.36 and dropped to a low of $2.30 until finishing in the latest session at $2.34.

The one-year MFG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.65. The average equity rating for MFG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFG shares is $2.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 57.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.57.

MFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, MFG shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.78 for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mizuho Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.40. Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.39.

Return on Total Capital for MFG is now 1.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 477.05. Additionally, MFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.26.

MFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. go to 1.80%.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $144 million, or 0.50% of MFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFG stocks are: PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 20,688,502, which is approximately 9.227% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 8,435,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.57 million in MFG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.22 million in MFG stock with ownership of nearly 36.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MFG] by around 13,009,136 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,169,790 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 47,025,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,204,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,846,424 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,134,270 shares during the same period.