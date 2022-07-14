Market cap of Minim Inc. [MINM] reaches 20.53M – now what?

Minim Inc. [NASDAQ: MINM] traded at a high on 07/13/22, posting a 23.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.45. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Motorola Q11 Mesh System Brings New and Improved WiFi 6 Performance to the Smart Home.

First AX3000 WiFi 6 Entry to Growing Portfolio of WiFi 6 Devices Delivers Enhanced Speed and Security Through the Intelligent motosync app, Powered by Minim.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13247479 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Minim Inc. stands at 25.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.16%.

The market cap for MINM stock reached $20.53 million, with 46.00 million shares outstanding and 24.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 80.21K shares, MINM reached a trading volume of 13247479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Minim Inc. [MINM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MINM shares is $1.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MINM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Minim Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Minim Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MINM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has MINM stock performed recently?

Minim Inc. [MINM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.88. With this latest performance, MINM shares gained by 5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MINM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.89 for Minim Inc. [MINM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4852, while it was recorded at 0.3892 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0623 for the last 200 days.

Minim Inc. [MINM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Minim Inc. [MINM] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.12 and a Gross Margin at +31.63. Minim Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.69.

Minim Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Minim Inc. [MINM]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.30% of MINM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MINM stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 1,565,364, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 47.69% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 961,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in MINM stocks shares; and EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC, currently with $0.15 million in MINM stock with ownership of nearly -1.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Minim Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Minim Inc. [NASDAQ:MINM] by around 1,277,465 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 193,751 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,385,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,857,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MINM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,237,289 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 66,302 shares during the same period.