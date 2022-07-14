Market cap of Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] reaches 6.36M – now what?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] price plunged by -31.43 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Guardforce AI Enters into Warrant Exercise Transaction for $1.33 Million in Gross Proceeds.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today that it has entered into agreements with several accredited investors that are existing holders of its private warrants, wherein the investors agreed to exercise 5,581,918 outstanding warrants (the “Existing Warrants”) to purchase an aggregate of 5,581,918 ordinary shares for cash, at an exercise price reduced by the Company from $1.15 per share to $0.238 per share. In consideration for the immediate exercise of the Existing Warrants for cash, the Company will issue one-half (1/2) of an ordinary share (the “Share Consideration”) for each warrant exercise. As a result, the exercising holders will receive approximately 2,790,959 ordinary shares. These Existing Warrants were previously issued in a private placement, which closed in January 2022.

The gross proceeds of the exercise of the Existing Warrants to the Company are expected to be approximately $1.33 million and the net proceeds of the exercise of the Existing Warrants to the Company, after deducting estimated expenses and fees, are expected to be approximately $1.23 million.

A sum of 7208771 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.42M shares. Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares reached a high of $0.33 and dropped to a low of $0.2799 until finishing in the latest session at $0.30.

The one-year GFAI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.0. The average equity rating for GFAI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFAI shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18.

GFAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.26. With this latest performance, GFAI shares dropped by -40.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.96% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.75 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5245, while it was recorded at 0.4193 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Guardforce AI Co. Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.54 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -250.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.98.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.38% of GFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 111,943, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.12% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 74,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33000.0 in GFAI stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $27000.0 in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardforce AI Co. Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 358,885 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 629,611 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 626,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 358,885 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 628,019 shares during the same period.