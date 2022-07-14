Market cap of ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] reaches 133.17M – now what?

ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ: CFRX] closed the trading session at $2.85 on 07/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.68, while the highest price level was $2.97. The company report on July 13, 2022 that ContraFect Announces Independent DSMB Recommends Exebacase Phase 3 DISRUPT Study Be Stopped for Futility Following Interim Analysis.

ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, announces today that the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) of the DISRUPT (Direct Lysis of Staph aureus Resistant Pathogen Trial) study has completed a pre-specified, interim futility analysis and the DSMB recommended that the trial be stopped because the conditional power of the study was below the pre-specified threshold for futility.

The recommendation was based on an analysis of the clinical response rate at day 14 (the primary efficacy endpoint of the study) in 84 patients, or approximately 60% of the total planned methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) population with bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis. While further review of the data is ongoing, the company is initiating steps to notify investigators that patient enrollment in the trial is being stopped based on the DSMB recommendation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.17 percent and weekly performance of -15.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -36.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 158.75K shares, CFRX reached to a volume of 2700344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFRX shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

WBB Securities have made an estimate for ContraFect Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for ContraFect Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on CFRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContraFect Corporation is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

CFRX stock trade performance evaluation

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.83. With this latest performance, CFRX shares dropped by -36.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.41.

ContraFect Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContraFect Corporation go to 12.70%.

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64 million, or 62.60% of CFRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFRX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 7,297,188, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.87% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 3,972,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.08 million in CFRX stocks shares; and ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $5.45 million in CFRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContraFect Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ:CFRX] by around 202,733 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 444,252 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 22,467,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,114,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFRX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,169 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 177,072 shares during the same period.