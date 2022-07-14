Market Analysts see Velo3D Inc. [VLD] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Velo3D Inc. [NYSE: VLD] jumped around 0.42 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.31 at the close of the session, up 22.22%. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Pratt & Whitney Evaluating an End-to-end Solution from Velo3D to Manufacture Production Jet Engine Components.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

New Sapphire Printer and its Accompanying Software Will Reside in the Raytheon Technologies Research Center in Connecticut.

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced that Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies business, has acquired an end-to-end solution from Velo3D to evaluate the Sapphire printer for manufacturing production jet engine components. This is the first Sapphire printer to be located at Pratt & Whitney; it previously utilized Velo3D’s contract manufacturer network to produce printed and finished parts.

Velo3D Inc. stock is now -70.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VLD Stock saw the intraday high of $2.38 and lowest of $1.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.18, which means current price is +80.47% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, VLD reached a trading volume of 5519188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Velo3D Inc. [VLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLD shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Velo3D Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Velo3D Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velo3D Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

How has VLD stock performed recently?

Velo3D Inc. [VLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.22. With this latest performance, VLD shares gained by 25.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for Velo3D Inc. [VLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1900, while it was recorded at 1.9000 for the last single week of trading.

Velo3D Inc. [VLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Velo3D Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings analysis for Velo3D Inc. [VLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Velo3D Inc. go to 31.50%.

Insider trade positions for Velo3D Inc. [VLD]

There are presently around $262 million, or 54.20% of VLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLD stocks are: DEER IX & CO. LTD. with ownership of 37,864,240, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 37,864,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.56 million in VLD stocks shares; and VK SERVICES, LLC, currently with $57.36 million in VLD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Velo3D Inc. [NYSE:VLD] by around 43,402,628 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,366,490 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 92,858,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,628,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLD stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,228,936 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,843,590 shares during the same period.