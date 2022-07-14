Market Analysts see T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gaining to $159. Time to buy?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] gained 0.36% or 0.48 points to close at $134.92 with a heavy trading volume of 3099568 shares. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Spoke Chooses T IoT from T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom to Pave the Way for Safer Cycling.

With T IoT, Spoke aims to improve awareness between bicyclists and motorists worldwide.

What’s the news: Spoke will use T IoT, from T-Mobile for Business and Deutsche Telekom, to connect and manage Spokeware — a unique hardware and software system that digitally connects bicyclists and motorists to improve awareness and safety on the road.

It opened the trading session at $132.88, the shares rose to $136.325 and dropped to $132.467, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMUS points out that the company has recorded 27.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 3099568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $166.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $128, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on TMUS stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TMUS shares from 151 to 158.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 107.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for TMUS stock

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.12, while it was recorded at 135.23 for the last single week of trading, and 123.01 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 58.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $78,169 million, or 42.40% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 60,924,954, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 52.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,085,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.33 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.54 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

577 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 59,095,014 shares. Additionally, 468 investors decreased positions by around 39,240,218 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 483,105,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,440,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,318,000 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 6,776,472 shares during the same period.