Market Analysts see Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: GOSS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.84%. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Gossamer Bio Announces $120 Million Private Placement Financing.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, announced today it has agreed to sell approximately 16.6 million shares of its common stock to a select group of institutional and accredited investors in a private placement, at a price per share of $7.21. Gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $120 million, before deducting offering expenses. The financing is expected to close on July 15, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The financing includes participation from new and existing institutional investors, including EcoR1 Capital, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Weiss Asset Management, Madison Avenue Partners, Rock Springs Capital, Boxer Capital, Invus, and Monashee Investment Management, and certain directors and executive officers of Gossamer. Participating investors entered into lock-up agreements with Gossamer to restrict their ability to sell Gossamer shares.

Over the last 12 months, GOSS stock rose by 22.71%. The one-year Gossamer Bio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.43. The average equity rating for GOSS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $731.41 million, with 75.89 million shares outstanding and 68.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 909.61K shares, GOSS stock reached a trading volume of 9903212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOSS shares is $15.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Gossamer Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on GOSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gossamer Bio Inc. is set at 0.68 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53.

GOSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.84. With this latest performance, GOSS shares gained by 41.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.55 for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.42, while it was recorded at 7.88 for the last single week of trading, and 9.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gossamer Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.00.

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

GOSS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gossamer Bio Inc. go to 5.20%.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $438 million, or 89.70% of GOSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOSS stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 7,420,974, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,654,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.77 million in GOSS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.42 million in GOSS stock with ownership of nearly -1.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gossamer Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:GOSS] by around 5,115,169 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 4,044,178 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 51,561,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,721,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOSS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 793,142 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,566,486 shares during the same period.