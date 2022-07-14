Market Analysts see Boxed Inc. [BOXD] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Boxed Inc. [NYSE: BOXD] traded at a high on 07/13/22, posting a 15.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.89. The company report on July 7, 2022 that UPDATE — Boxed and AEON Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Expand Partnership, Launch Software & Services in Vietnam.

Boxed, Inc. (“Boxed” or the “Company”), an online platform which sells household consumables in bulk and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, and AEON CO LTD (“AEON”), one of the largest retailers in Asia, today announced a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AEON’s affiliate, AEON Vietnam Company Limited, launching Boxed’s end-to-end software and services platform in the Vietnamese market.

In September of 2021, Boxed and AEON launched a partnership to use Boxed’s proprietary e-commerce technology to power AEON digital capabilities in the Malaysian market. Following successful implementation in Malaysia, Boxed and AEON will be officially expanding their partnership into Vietnam and will continue to explore expanding into additional markets. Utilizing Boxed’s technology will be critical in supporting AEON’s initiatives in developing its e-commerce and omnichannel capabilities throughout Vietnam.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 57527728 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boxed Inc. stands at 15.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.75%.

The market cap for BOXD stock reached $135.87 million, with 66.86 million shares outstanding and 56.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, BOXD reached a trading volume of 57527728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boxed Inc. [BOXD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOXD shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Boxed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Boxed Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boxed Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77.

How has BOXD stock performed recently?

Boxed Inc. [BOXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.24. With this latest performance, BOXD shares dropped by -3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.34 for Boxed Inc. [BOXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.5600, while it was recorded at 1.8000 for the last single week of trading, and 9.1053 for the last 200 days.

Boxed Inc. [BOXD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boxed Inc. [BOXD] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.89 and a Gross Margin at +15.45. Boxed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.26.

Boxed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Boxed Inc. [BOXD]

There are presently around $43 million, or 39.30% of BOXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOXD stocks are: ATALAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 5,770,066, which is approximately -1.702% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC, holding 4,020,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.55 million in BOXD stocks shares; and GGV CAPITAL LLC, currently with $4.71 million in BOXD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boxed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Boxed Inc. [NYSE:BOXD] by around 3,651,958 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,509,145 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 20,355,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,516,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOXD stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,628,249 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,531,960 shares during the same period.