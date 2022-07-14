Kellogg Company [K] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $74

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] jumped around 0.9 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $73.89 at the close of the session, up 1.23%. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Kellogg Company Sets Date for 2022 Second Quarter Results Webcast.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) plans to issue its 2022 second quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

The following documents will be available on the Company website https://investor.kelloggs.com at 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

Kellogg Company stock is now 14.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. K Stock saw the intraday high of $74.39 and lowest of $72.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.56, which means current price is +24.10% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, K reached a trading volume of 2722930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kellogg Company [K]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $72.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $66 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $73, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on K stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 51.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has K stock performed recently?

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.33 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.29, while it was recorded at 73.00 for the last single week of trading, and 65.61 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +31.68. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23.

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Kellogg Company [K]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 2.35%.

Insider trade positions for Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $20,998 million, or 87.40% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 58,193,368, which is approximately -0.748% of the company’s market cap and around 17.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,353,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.96 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 4.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

391 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 13,559,355 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 14,488,100 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 259,641,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,688,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 616,748 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 5,152,633 shares during the same period.