Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] Stock trading around $27.98 per share: What’s Next?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.37% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.39%. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Juniper Networks Introduces New AI-Driven Switch and Enhanced AIOps Capabilities for Simpler Wired/Wireless Deployments and Optimized Client-to-Cloud User Experiences.

Mist AI brings ease and flexibility to access layer switching, lowers wireless deployment costs with auto AP placement/orientation and delivers even more insight and actions via Marvis Virtual Network Assistant.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the new EX4100 series of enterprise-grade wired access switches, which leverage a modern microservices cloud and Mist AI to deliver outstanding performance, ease, flexibility and security for all enterprise access layer switching environments, including campus fabric architectures. In addition, Juniper has expanded its Wired Assurance, Wireless Assurance and Marvis cloud services with more AI-driven insights to maximize end user experiences and minimize wireless management costs, including new automated AP placement/orientation verification and new prescriptive actions to address common Microsoft client, DHCP and wired authentication issues.

Over the last 12 months, JNPR stock rose by 1.93%. The one-year Juniper Networks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.69. The average equity rating for JNPR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.00 billion, with 321.80 million shares outstanding and 318.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, JNPR stock reached a trading volume of 3143662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $36.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $34 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $36, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on JNPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

JNPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.49 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.68, while it was recorded at 28.49 for the last single week of trading, and 32.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Juniper Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +58.70. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

JNPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 13.86%.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,502 million, or 95.70% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 43,056,326, which is approximately -3.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,812,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $960.39 million in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

255 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 28,655,972 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 29,549,462 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 241,471,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,677,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,850,963 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,876,316 shares during the same period.