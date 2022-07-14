Jefferies slashes price target on TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] – find out why.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] closed the trading session at $5.33 on 07/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.03, while the highest price level was $5.65. The company report on July 13, 2022 that TherapeuticsMD Announces Expiration of Tender Offer.

Company anticipates termination of Merger Agreement with EW Healthcare Partners.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), (“TXMD” or the “Company”) an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, announced today that Athene Merger, Inc., an affiliate of EW Healthcare Partners (“EW”), did not acquire the required majority of shares of TXMD through the previously announced tender offer by the extended offer deadline of one minute after 11:59 PM Eastern Time on July 12, 2022. As a result, the tender offer has expired according to its terms. The Company anticipates that the Merger Agreement between TXMD and EW will be terminated pursuant to its terms following 11:59 PM Eastern Time on July 13, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -70.01 percent and weekly performance of -45.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -70.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -46.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -66.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, TXMD reached to a volume of 3814149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXMD shares is $125.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56.

TXMD stock trade performance evaluation

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.56. With this latest performance, TXMD shares dropped by -46.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.26 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.53, while it was recorded at 8.12 for the last single week of trading, and 18.52 for the last 200 days.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.75 and a Gross Margin at +78.33. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -198.29.

TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 35.90% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 488,850, which is approximately -1.817% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 348,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.89 million in TXMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.2 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly 0.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 273,193 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 625,147 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 1,241,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,139,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,316 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 107,908 shares during the same period.