Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] stock Initiated by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $4

Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HIPO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.01% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.31%. The company report on July 12, 2022 that First Connect Adds Cowbell Cyber Prime 100 to Insurtech Marketplace.

Cowbell Cyber helps small and medium-sized enterprises mitigate the risks associated with cybercrimes, ransom attacks, data breaches and more.

First Connect Insurance Services, a digital platform designed to provide independent agents with access to the nation’s top carriers, announced today the addition of Cowbell Cyber, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Cowbell Cyber offers stand-alone coverage to enterprise customers for security breach expenses, extortion threats, the replacement or restoration of data, loss of business income, security breach liability, computer fraud, ransom payments and more.

Over the last 12 months, HIPO stock dropped by -91.85%. The one-year Hippo Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.74. The average equity rating for HIPO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $461.05 million, with 561.62 million shares outstanding and 458.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, HIPO stock reached a trading volume of 2600257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIPO shares is $3.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Hippo Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Hippo Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HIPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hippo Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

HIPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, HIPO shares dropped by -22.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.58 for Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2134, while it was recorded at 0.8715 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4183 for the last 200 days.

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $119 million, or 46.20% of HIPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIPO stocks are: BOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 30,003,193, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; INNOVIUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 17,369,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.26 million in HIPO stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $14.04 million in HIPO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HIPO] by around 64,168,484 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 11,372,980 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 69,504,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,045,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIPO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,615,375 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 9,063,886 shares during the same period.