Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] fell -26.84% so far this year. What now?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] closed the trading session at $114.12 on 07/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $109.61, while the highest price level was $115.20. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Conrad Los Angeles Opens Today Bringing Bold, Captivating Luxury to the City’s Cultural Epicenter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Hilton expands California portfolio with Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ first Golden State hotel located at The Grand LA in downtown Los Angeles.

Today, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announces the highly anticipated opening of Conrad Los Angeles, marking the first California property for Conrad Hotels & Resorts, one of Hilton’s three distinct luxury hotel brands. Anchored within The Grand LA, Related Companies’ newest destination for shopping, dining, entertainment and a premiere place to live in downtown Los Angeles, the 305-room hotel will immerse guests in the dynamic energy that fuels the city’s cultural corridor. Designed by legendary architect Frank Gehry with interior design from world-renowned Tara Bernerd & Partners, the contemporary Conrad Los Angeles is home to two original food and beverage concepts from Chef José Andrés and ThinkFoodGroup, the cutting-edge Conrad Spa Los Angeles and unparalleled views and proximity to some of the city’s most prominent cultural venues including Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.84 percent and weekly performance of 3.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, HLT reached to a volume of 2965219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $154.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $139 to $152, while Truist kept a Hold rating on HLT stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 135 to 136.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 4.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 73.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HLT stock trade performance evaluation

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, HLT shares dropped by -10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.28, while it was recorded at 112.77 for the last single week of trading, and 141.91 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to 48.90%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,449 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,683,918, which is approximately 2.199% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,226,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 billion in HLT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.62 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 46.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

375 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 28,882,711 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 33,059,490 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 208,375,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,317,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,159,415 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,258,357 shares during the same period.