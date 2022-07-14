Genetron Holdings Limited [GTH] Revenue clocked in at $82.10 million, down -78.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Genetron Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GTH] closed the trading session at $1.30 on 07/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.26, while the highest price level was $1.42. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Genetron Health to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Healthcare Corporate Day.

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that management will be participating in the virtual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Corporate Day.

Genetron’s management team, Sizhen Wang, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer and Evan Xu, Chief Financial Officer, will attend investor meetings on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -78.69 percent and weekly performance of -15.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -74.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 201.21K shares, GTH reached to a volume of 3082833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genetron Holdings Limited [GTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTH shares is $3.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Genetron Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Genetron Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genetron Holdings Limited is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

GTH stock trade performance evaluation

Genetron Holdings Limited [GTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.58. With this latest performance, GTH shares dropped by -6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.16 for Genetron Holdings Limited [GTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5108, while it was recorded at 1.4620 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5318 for the last 200 days.

Genetron Holdings Limited [GTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Genetron Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Genetron Holdings Limited [GTH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26 million, or 20.60% of GTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTH stocks are: VIVO CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 7,411,577, which is approximately 16.904% of the company’s market cap and around 9.02% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 2,423,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.44 million in GTH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.4 million in GTH stock with ownership of nearly -0.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Genetron Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GTH] by around 1,833,658 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,833,533 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 14,688,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,355,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTH stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 287,731 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 454,841 shares during the same period.