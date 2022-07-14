For Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.20 during the day while it closed the day at $6.85. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Himax Technologies, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 11 at 8:00 AM EDT.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, August 11 at 8:00 a.m. US Eastern Daylight Time and 8:00 p.m. Taiwan Time to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2022 financial results.

Himax Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 5.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HIMX stock has declined by -27.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.35% and lost -57.16% year-on date.

The market cap for HIMX stock reached $1.20 billion, with 174.69 million shares outstanding and 148.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, HIMX reached a trading volume of 6750100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]:

Nomura have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HIMX stock trade performance evaluation

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, HIMX shares dropped by -29.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.43 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 6.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.37 for the last 200 days.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.23 and a Gross Margin at +47.41. Himax Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 34.84.

Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $236 million, or 22.80% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,739,072, which is approximately -13.115% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,014,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.93 million in HIMX stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $24.1 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly 4.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Himax Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 6,010,439 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 16,230,571 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 14,322,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,563,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,679,477 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,270,031 shares during the same period.