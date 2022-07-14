For EOG Resources Inc. [EOG], Analyst sees a rise to $150. What next?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] closed the trading session at $99.49 on 07/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $98.02, while the highest price level was $101.54. The company report on June 21, 2022 that EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2022 Results for August 5, 2022.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2022 results on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.52 percent and weekly performance of -5.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, EOG reached to a volume of 3855927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $150.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Johnson Rice raised their target price from $155 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on EOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 5.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EOG stock trade performance evaluation

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.08. With this latest performance, EOG shares dropped by -29.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.58 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.05, while it was recorded at 102.94 for the last single week of trading, and 107.43 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 13.15%.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53,296 million, or 89.30% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,391,572, which is approximately 2.038% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,646,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.84 billion in EOG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.94 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -9.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

664 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 43,769,478 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 32,685,952 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 437,487,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 513,942,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 204 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,494,643 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 5,577,372 shares during the same period.