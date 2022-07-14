For CNX Resources Corporation [CNX], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] closed the trading session at $16.82 on 07/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.07, while the highest price level was $17.025. The company report on July 12, 2022 that CONSOL Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) will issue its second quarter earnings release before the market opens on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the management team at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be accessible on the ‘Investor Relations’ page of its website, www.consolenergy.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

Participants may also join the live webcast by telephone as follows.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.33 percent and weekly performance of 5.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, CNX reached to a volume of 2873917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $27.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $19 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

CNX stock trade performance evaluation

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, CNX shares dropped by -27.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.81 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.48, while it was recorded at 16.33 for the last single week of trading, and 16.91 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.61 and a Gross Margin at +55.80. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.18.

CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 41.60%.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,022 million, or 97.70% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,912,164, which is approximately -5.256% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, holding 22,734,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $367.62 million in CNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $289.65 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly -2.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 14,733,761 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 17,802,456 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 154,342,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,878,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,230,217 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,970,354 shares during the same period.