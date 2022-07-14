Flex Ltd. [FLEX] Stock trading around $14.30 per share: What’s Next?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] loss -1.24% or -0.18 points to close at $14.30 with a heavy trading volume of 3093747 shares. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Flex Releases 2022 Sustainability Report and Commits to Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2040.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today released its 2022 sustainability report, which summarizes the company’s global sustainability activities, performance and results from calendar year 2021. In tandem with the report’s release, the company announced a commitment to reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040, doubling down on climate action efforts.

“Our 2021 achievements are encouraging and motivate us to continue pushing toward our 2030 sustainability goals. The progress we’ve made to date and commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2040 are only possible through the unwavering efforts of our 170,000 employees and ongoing collaboration with our suppliers and customers,” said Revathi Advaithi, Chief Executive Officer at Flex. “Now, more than ever, companies across every industry and sector must take purposeful steps to address the climate crisis and champion a more sustainable way of working. Flex is dedicated to doing its part to accelerate climate action and helping our value chain partners do the same.”.

It opened the trading session at $14.14, the shares rose to $14.40 and dropped to $14.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLEX points out that the company has recorded -20.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, FLEX reached to a volume of 3093747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Argus have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FLEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, FLEX shares dropped by -12.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.67 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.86, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading, and 17.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 17.95%.

There are presently around $6,345 million, or 96.41% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 54,612,570, which is approximately -0.74% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 39,472,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $571.56 million in FLEX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $341.6 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly -49.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 41,977,265 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 55,118,843 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 341,075,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,171,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,650,931 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 9,660,892 shares during the same period.