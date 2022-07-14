Evercore ISI slashes price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] – find out why.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] traded at a high on 07/13/22, posting a 0.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.62. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Celebrates Wellness: Promoting Mindfulness & Shining a Light on Wellness Havens Across The U.S.

Travel is back, and with it, so is a surging demand for wellness as travelers align their values to a changing world. Curator Hotel & Resort Collection encourages travelers to push pause, recharge, and find their Zen at one of several member properties across the U.S. Travelers can choose from a host of feel-good experiences curated to connect and heal mind, body, and spirit, including personalized spa treatments, healing rituals, organic dining options, and more.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3458469 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at 4.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.20%.

The market cap for PEB stock reached $2.33 billion, with 130.90 million shares outstanding and 129.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, PEB reached a trading volume of 3458469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $25.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PEB stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PEB shares from 26 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEB in the course of the last twelve months was 84.53.

How has PEB stock performed recently?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, PEB shares dropped by -16.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.68 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.49, while it was recorded at 17.37 for the last single week of trading, and 22.32 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.04 and a Gross Margin at -13.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.00.

Earnings analysis for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

There are presently around $2,475 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,551,178, which is approximately 1.171% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,694,663 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $308.95 million in PEB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $142.97 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly 8.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 10,037,213 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 12,678,208 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 119,053,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,769,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,320,291 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,669,659 shares during the same period.