Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] Revenue clocked in at $12.47 billion, down -72.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.68 during the day while it closed the day at $3.64. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Community Health Systems to Webcast Second Quarter Conference Call.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that it will webcast its second quarter 2022 conference call.

The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after the regular close of trading. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at www.chs.net. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately 30 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. stock has also loss -6.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYH stock has declined by -66.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.18% and lost -72.65% year-on date.

The market cap for CYH stock reached $491.51 million, with 127.82 million shares outstanding and 124.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, CYH reached a trading volume of 2669016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $11.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7.50 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CYH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CYH shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, CYH shares dropped by -23.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.59 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to 70.31%.

There are presently around $374 million, or 80.50% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,414,591, which is approximately 0.483% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 10,502,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.66 million in CYH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.32 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly 1.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 10,176,390 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 9,061,490 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 87,932,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,170,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,421,431 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,442,662 shares during the same period.