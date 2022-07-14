Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] Revenue clocked in at $65.80 million, down -42.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [NASDAQ: APEN] gained 14.82% on the last trading session, reaching $4.88 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2022 that FDA Grants De Novo Marketing Authorization to Apollo Endosurgery for Apollo ESG(TM) and Apollo REVISE(TM), New Endoscopic Systems for Patients with Obesity.

Systems Offer Effective, Minimally Invasive Treatment Options for Millions of Patients with Obesity (BMI 30-50 kg/m2).

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (“Apollo”) (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, announced today the marketing authorization of the Apollo ESGTM, Apollo ESG SxTM, Apollo REVISETM and Apollo REVISE SxTM Systems through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) De Novo Classification process, a rigorous pre-market review pathway for low-to moderate-risk devices without a predicate. These are the first and only devices authorized by the FDA for endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) and endoscopic bariatric revision.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. represents 39.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $191.10 million with the latest information. APEN stock price has been found in the range of $4.65 to $5.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 116.24K shares, APEN reached a trading volume of 11912209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APEN shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on APEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for APEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

Trading performance analysis for APEN stock

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.09. With this latest performance, APEN shares gained by 11.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.94 for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 4.24 for the last single week of trading, and 6.50 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.48 and a Gross Margin at +52.52. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.57.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]

There are presently around $126 million, or 73.40% of APEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APEN stocks are: CPMG INC with ownership of 3,905,225, which is approximately 0.683% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,724,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.83 million in APEN stocks shares; and SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $12.3 million in APEN stock with ownership of nearly 26.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [NASDAQ:APEN] by around 3,581,021 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,377,510 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 23,607,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,565,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APEN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 537,085 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,184,665 shares during the same period.