Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] Revenue clocked in at $21.50 million, down -74.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Alexco Resource Corp. [AMEX: AXU] price surged by 3.35 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on July 5, 2022 that HECLA ACQUIRES ALEXCO RESOURCE.

America’s largest and highest-grade silver producer adding Canada’s largest and highest-grade silver reserve.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) (Hecla) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) (Alexco) are pleased to announce a definitive agreement for Hecla to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Alexco that Hecla does not already own. Each outstanding common share of Alexco will be exchanged for 0.116 of a share of Hecla common stock implying consideration of US$0.47 per Alexco common share and a premium of 23% based on the companies’ 5-day volume weighted average price on the NYSE and NYSE American on July 1, 2022. In addition, Hecla will (i) provide interim financing to provide working capital and ensure the development and exploration at Keno Hill continues to be advanced and (ii) subscribe for additional common shares bringing its ownership stake to 9.9%.

A sum of 2569128 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.38M shares. Alexco Resource Corp. shares reached a high of $0.45 and dropped to a low of $0.41 until finishing in the latest session at $0.44.

The average equity rating for AXU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Alexco Resource Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Alexco Resource Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.75, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AXU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alexco Resource Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48.

AXU Stock Performance Analysis:

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.53. With this latest performance, AXU shares dropped by -52.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.35 for Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7235, while it was recorded at 0.4213 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4417 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alexco Resource Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.32 and a Gross Margin at -42.28. Alexco Resource Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.65.

Alexco Resource Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20 million, or 34.00% of AXU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXU stocks are: JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 9,822,580, which is approximately -9.502% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 7,990,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.39 million in AXU stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $3.19 million in AXU stock with ownership of nearly 8.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alexco Resource Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Alexco Resource Corp. [AMEX:AXU] by around 5,476,613 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,494,563 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 39,426,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,397,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXU stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,606 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 91,493 shares during the same period.