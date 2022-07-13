why Sharps Compliance Corp. [SMED] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.12

Sharps Compliance Corp. [NASDAQ: SMED] traded at a high on 07/12/22, posting a 196.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.44. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Sharps Compliance To Be Acquired By an Affiliate of Aurora Capital Partners.

Transaction Provides a Significant Premium to Shareholders and A Strong Partner to Support Future Growth.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) (“Sharps” or the “Company”), a leading full-service national provider of comprehensive waste management solutions including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous waste, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Aurora Capital Partners (“Aurora”), a leading middle-market private equity firm.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5187314 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sharps Compliance Corp. stands at 43.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.36%.

The market cap for SMED stock reached $159.01 million, with 19.41 million shares outstanding and 16.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 204.68K shares, SMED reached a trading volume of 5187314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sharps Compliance Corp. [SMED]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMED shares is $8.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMED stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sharps Compliance Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sharps Compliance Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $15, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on SMED stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SMED shares from 12 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharps Compliance Corp. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

How has SMED stock performed recently?

Sharps Compliance Corp. [SMED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 196.14. With this latest performance, SMED shares gained by 137.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.11 for Sharps Compliance Corp. [SMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 6.04 for the last 200 days.

Sharps Compliance Corp. [SMED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sharps Compliance Corp. [SMED] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.10 and a Gross Margin at +36.72. Sharps Compliance Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.84.

Return on Total Capital for SMED is now 23.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sharps Compliance Corp. [SMED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.87. Additionally, SMED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sharps Compliance Corp. [SMED] managed to generate an average of $67,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Sharps Compliance Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Sharps Compliance Corp. [SMED]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sharps Compliance Corp. go to 22.50%.

Insider trade positions for Sharps Compliance Corp. [SMED]

There are presently around $32 million, or 59.10% of SMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMED stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 1,050,372, which is approximately -12.292% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 846,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 million in SMED stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.35 million in SMED stock with ownership of nearly 2.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sharps Compliance Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Sharps Compliance Corp. [NASDAQ:SMED] by around 1,978,876 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,543,108 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,622,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,144,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMED stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,251,734 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 876,003 shares during the same period.